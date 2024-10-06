Superior Catfish of Macon hosts first ever catfish cookoff

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – It is one of Mississippi’s favorite foods.

And, this weekend Superior Catfish of Macon hosted their first ever catfish cookoff.

Dozens of teams signed up to prepare and serve their signature catfish dishes to local judges including WCBI’s Marcus Hunter and Chef Mark Coblentz.

Tents and cooking stations were set up in downtown Macon.

There were secret batters and secret sauces from the cooks and their teams.

Superior Catfish processes thousands of pounds of catfish every day and is Noxubee County’s largest private employer.

The cookoff was part of the annual Dancing Rabbit Festival.

Participants were encouraged to share their best Superior catfish recipes from the frying pan to the grill.

