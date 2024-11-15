Supervisor Brooks to run for Columbus mayor

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Longtime Lowndes County Supervisor Leroy Brooks says he wants to be the next mayor of Columbus.

Brooks made the official announcement on the steps of the Lowndes County Courthouse on Friday in front of supporters.

After 41 years on the Board of Supervisors, Brooks says he does not need any on-the-job training.

He touched on crime, economic development, and city-employee relationships during the speech.

One of Brooks’s first priorities will be a commission of government, church, school, and family leaders moving in the same direction to get the city where he believes it needs to be.

“There are some things I have to learn over City Hall, where the bathroom is and where the refrigerator is. The rest of it I’m prepared for. I hope there are people there that feel some sense loyalty to me help me walk through some things. I don’t have to be trained. I’ve already been trained. I can walk in tomorrow and know what direction to go. That’s the first priority, to get everybody singing off the same page and if they don’t wanna sing off the same page… be gone,” said Brooks.

Councilman Stephen Jones has announced his candidacy. Current Mayor Keith Gaskin has endorsed Pastor Darren Leach.

January 31, 2025, is the qualifying deadline for municipal elections.