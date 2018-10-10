Supervisors From Across Mississippi Gather For Workshop

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – County supervisors from across the state are spending a few days in Tupelo as part of a fall workshop.

The Mississippi Association of Supervisors is holding its fall workshop at the Bancorpsouth Conference Center.

It’s an opportunity for more than 400 supervisors, along with road managers, to get updates on legislation and other developments that impact counties statewide.

Among the topics covered, the recent Special Session, where lawmakers approved an internet sales tax to be used for repairs and construction of roads and bridges.

“A lot of people have said, let’s raise the gasoline tax, well, gasoline tax in state of Mississippi is on a per gallon basis, and per gallon consumption continues to stay the same or go down because cars are becoming more efficient, so the use tax through internet sales tax is a tax that will probably grow in the future,” said Derrick Surrette, of the Mississippi Association of Supervisors.

Surrette says funds from the internet sales tax for roads and bridges start becoming available in 2020.

The supervisors fall workshop wraps up Thursday afternoon.