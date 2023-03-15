Supervisors approve Lowndes Co. sheriff’s proposal to buy new cameras

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office is getting about 20 new sets of eyes to help keep a lookout for criminal activity.

Supervisors have approved Sheriff Eddie Hawkins’ proposal to buy 20 new surveillance cameras for the county.

The cameras will be deployed in areas that are known to be or suspected of being high-crime areas.

The Sheriff’s Office has four cameras already in use. And the Sheriff said they have provided important video evidence in criminal cases.

The new cameras can be stationary or portable. The Sheriff’s Office will make those decisions on a case-by-case basis.

The approval is contingent on the Sheriff getting a second quote.

ARPA money will take care of the projected $63,000 price tag.

