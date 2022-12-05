Supervisors approve raise for some Lowndes County elected officials

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Some Lowndes County elected officials will be seeing a little extra in their checks come January.

Supervisors approved a $2,000-a-year raise for Justice Court Judges, the County Attorney, and themselves.

Lowndes County has surpassed $1 billion in property valuation.

State law sets a minimum and maximum pay for certain elected officials in counties based on property valuation.

Supervisors had to approve the raise and spread it over the minutes of the meeting.

The raise goes into effect in January.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter