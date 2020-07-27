Supervisors Ask Governor To Issue Mask Mandate For County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Lowndes County residents may soon be required to wear a face mask.

It’s a decision the governor is now considering.

This comes after supervisors passed a resolution on Monday asking Governor Tate Reeves to add them to the list of counties where wearing a mask is mandatory.

The board voted unanimously to pass this resolution, it’s something that didn’t sit too well with the governor.

During his presser on Monday, Reeves said they’re making him be the “bad guy” by making this decision.

If the governor accepts the board’s request, individuals will have to wear masks while at public gatherings or in a shopping environment.

The executive order also limits social gatherings to no more than 10 people indoors and 20 people outdoors.

District 5 supervisor Leroy Brooks says this is a decision that’s personal for him.

His niece recently died due to the coronavirus.

Supervisors say the number of COVID cases and deaths are rising at an alarming rate, and they believe this mandate could help slow the virus from spreading.

“Well I appreciate them asking me to do it, they certainly have the ability to be the bad guy too, bad guy is in quotations of course,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “They can do a countywide mask mandate if, in fact, that is what they want to do.

“We felt it was the thing to do and it gives us time if necessary to go back and put some things together for ourselves,” said Leroy Brooks, district 5 supervisor. “He may say yes and he may say no, but we think it’s very important to be proactive as it relates to this virus and the mask and all of the things evolving with it.”

Governor Tate Reeves said Lowndes County is one of the nine counties that meets the criteria to be added to the list.

According to the state department of health, from July 1st-25th, the county has had more than 260 new cases.

“Regardless of what I write on an executive order, regardless of what the Lowndes County Supervisors write or ask anyone to do, if you are in Lowndes County you should wear a mask,” the governor said. “If you are in any other counties in our state you should wear a mask.”

“No one likes wearing these masks,” Brooks expressed.” They are hot, sometimes they burn your face and may take away from your beauty or whatever it may be, but it’s certainly from all indications, it’s been suggested that it works.”

The governor plans to make a decision on whether to add Lowndes county to his list within the next two to three days.