Supervisors honor community member for her 100th birthday

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lowndes County Board of Supervisors welcomed a special guest to Monday’s meeting.

Ms. Rosie Lee Harris received special recognition for her 100th birthday.

Ms. Harris spent her career as a hairstylist in Lowndes County, but she has also been active in volunteer work throughout the community.

Supervisors passed a resolution honoring Ms. Harris for her commitment at last week’s meeting.

Today, they presented that resolution to her as members of her family looked on.

