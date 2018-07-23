Supervisors: New vision on tap for county recreation authority

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County Supervisors discuss a vision for the county’s new recreation authority.

Currently, the county has some sports options but feel they’re behind other counties in opportunities for their residents.

Recreation Manager, Roger Short, presented potential options that are at the board’s disposal for more sports venues, some of which are already in the works.

The big item, though, was the idea of building a sportsplex along Highway 82.

During the meeting, several people mentioned how Lowndes County doesn’t have a venue that can compare with Starkville, Tupelo or Oxford but would like to have one.

“We’re excited. You know, look. I finally have a board behind me, you know, and to get the board behind you, you know, that’s half the battle. We are excited about moving this forward,” said Short.

“We would like for the same presentation that Roger Short gave us today to go to each one of these communities and give the same presentation so we can get some input from the citizens out there on what they want and what they need,” said Board President Harry Sanders (District 1).

This was merely a workshop setting, so nothing was voted on or approved, but it seemed many in the room were for the proposal.