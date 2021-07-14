JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI)- Political and business leaders are meeting tomorrow to discuss challenges facing manufacturers due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

William “Lex” Taylor III of the Taylor Group of Companies, Inc. will meet with U.S. Senator Roger Wicker and other leaders for a commerce committee supply chain hearing.

- Advertisement -

Senator Wicker’s office says the supply chain interruptions continue despite the return of demand for products and services.

Taylor’s companies, which manufacture a variety of heavy industrial equipment for the private sector and the U.S. military, have seen costs skyrocket for transportation

The extra costs and extended delays have spread throughout much of the U.S. manufacturing base.

Thursday’s hearing will broadcast live at 9:30 AM central.

Click the link for the live broadcast here.