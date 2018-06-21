Supreme Court disbars North Mississippi attorney

IUKA, Miss. (WCBI) An Iuka attorney is disbarred by the Mississippi Supreme Court Thursday.

Tacey June Clark, 55, surrendered her license earlier this year after pleading guilty to Insurance Fraud and Aggravated DUI charges.

Tishomingo County deputies charged Clark in 2017 for burning her home and her law office.

She was also charged with DUI Maiming for hitting a man on a motorcycle while under the influence. She is serving a 5 year probation for those pleas.

The decision handed down by the Supreme Court specifies Clark can not reapply to the Bar in Mississippi.