Supreme Court hears arguments in Curtis Flowers case

WASHINGTON (WCBI) – There could be a seventh trial in the Winona quadruple homicide case that is more than two decades old.

The United States Supreme Court heard arguments Wednesday in the Curtis Flowers murder trial.

He’s accused of killing the owner and three workers at Tardy Furniture.

Five convictions have been thrown out.

The Associated Press reported the high court is likely to throw out Flowers’ death sentence and conviction.

Many questions centered in Wednesday’s arguments were about whether District Attorney Doug Evans improperly excluded African-American jurors.

No official ruling was made Wednesday. A decision is expected by late June.