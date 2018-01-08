Supreme Court’s Refusal To Intervene

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBI) – A law that lets government workers and private businesses deny services to LGBT people based on religious beliefs will remain in effect in Mississippi.

The nation’s highest court today, January 8, decided to leave in place a federal appeals court ruling that allowed the law to take effect.

A three-judge panel looking at the case ruled challengers failed to show they would be harmed by it.

Governor Phil Bryant signed “HB-1523” into law in 2016, but it was blocked by legal challenges for more than a year.

It took effect October 10th.