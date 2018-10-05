Surveillance Video Shows Alleged Embezzlement Activity At Bargain Hunt

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Surveillance footage from Bargain Hunt is released to WCBI News through a Freedom of Information Request Act.

In the video you get a better idea of how the company and Columbus police believe the reported scam works.

“We received a call from the store manager at Bargain Hunt on September 25, 2018 around about 5:03,” said Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton.

As we reported earlier this week, investigators said Bargain Hunt employee Sharon Smith gave over $3,000 of unauthorized discounts to customers, including Ward 5 Councilman Stephen Jones.

Police Chief Fred Shelton said Councilman Jones, along with his wife, are listed by the company as two of the seven customers accused of receiving those discounts from Smith.

In one instance, Councilman Jones can be seen buying a washer, an electric fire table, and a soda.

However, according to store documents, Jones only paid for the washer.

“Basically what happens is the person comes in and brings up items to the counter that they’ve purchased,” the police chief explained. “The employee scans that item into the computer, then that employee deletes that item from the system and charges that person only of the amount that is on the register. When they delete that item then the customer walks away and pays just the amount that’s on the register so it looks like it’s a legal transaction.”

Every item that is scanned is stored in the company’s computer network. If an item is deleted, it is marked in red.

CPD investigators said the company cross referenced the time stamp on the on surveillance cameras with reports from credit card companies, along with the scanned item reports.

However, in some instances, items are never taken out of the shopping cart to be scanned.

In this video from early September it appears the clerk, Smith, scanned some items and then deleted them. The customer then walks away without paying.

“We’re talking about $3,000 here, and we’re talking about a business that’s in business to make a profit and this is a profit that is being taken away from them, so this is just like any other store is important to us,” said Chief Shelton.

Shelton said Jones is not expected to be charged because of a Bargain Hunt policy to only pursue charges against the employee.

Smith is charged with felony embezzlement.