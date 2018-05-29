Secretary Of State releases survey of Mississippi businesses, workforce

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Businesses across Mississippi are looking for educated and skilled workers, along with those employees who value hard work and integrity.

The secretary of state’s office conducted a survey of Mississippi businesses to gauge what employees are looking for in a workforce.

- Advertisement -

Among the findings, most businesses believe economic opportunity, such as reasonable wages and top rated public schools are keys to retaining an educated workforce.

Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann said core values also played a big role in the survey.

“In technical skills, obviously a part of it, but they’re also looking for integrity, showing up for work, communication skills, those so-called soft skills, I never liked that, I think they are strong skills and if you look at our website you will see the survey, over 5 thousand Mississippi businesses,” Hosemann said.

Hosemann made his comments during the recent “State of the Region” meeting in Tupelo.

sos.ms.gov