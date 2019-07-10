Suspect accused of pushing nurse practitioner into wall

EUPORA, Miss. (WCBI) – Eupora police are searching for the person accused of pushing a nurse practitioner inside a hospital after a deadly shooting.

Police Chief Greg Hunter confirmED officers were called to North Mississippi Medical Center Eupora after Jerome Collum was shot this past weekend.

Collum later died.

Hunter said THE medical worker was pushed into a wall, which is a felony charge.

Charges have been filed but an arrest has not been made.

Hunter told WCBI that police will not tolerate a medical worker being touch while trying to provide life-saving care.

A NMMC spokesperson told WCBI the Eupora facility has security measures in place and Eupora police do help when additional security is needed.