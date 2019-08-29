Suspect arrested for plotting NYC attack in the name of ISIS

By
CBS News
-
0

Taylor Swift on “Lover” and haters

The 10-time Grammy-winner – the highest-paid celebrity on the planet – opens up about songwriting, family, critics, the sale of her back catalog, and the quality of forgiveness

- Advertisement -

Aug 25

screen-shot-2019-08-29-at-3-20-02-pm.png

Alex Trebek says his chemo is over

The “Jeopardy!” host also revealed another personal tidbit: who he would like to play him in a biopic

1H ago

Jessi Combs

Racer and TV personality dies trying to break speed record

It’s unclear what led to the crash, which is under investigation

7H ago

2015 American Music Awards - Arrivals

“Shark Tank” star involved in boat accident that left two dead

O’Leary issued a statement saying he was a passenger on the boat that crashed into another watercraft Saturday night

19H ago

screen-shot-2019-08-28-at-8-58-00-pm.png

Chanel Beauty hires first openly transgender model

“I am the first openly trans person to work for the house of Chanel, and I am deeply humbled and proud to represent my community,” Teddy Quinlivan said

Aug 28

Report a Typo
SHARE