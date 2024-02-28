Suspect arrested in connection to fatal Chickasaw Co. house fire

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect after a body was found in a house fire.

On December 23 of last year, the Okolona Fire Department arrived at a burning home on Highway 245.

After the flames were extinguished, investigators identified the person found dead inside the home as Danny Davis.

Chickasaw County investigators and the State Fire Marshal’s investigation led to Joe Wren, Jr. as a suspect.

He was charged with capital murder.

He was being held without bond at the Chickasaw County Jail.

