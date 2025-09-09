Suspect arrested in connection with Nettleton church/business burglaries

Surveillance video was a major tool to help police crack the case

NETTLETON, MISS. (WCBI) – The damage left by a burglar using a crowbar to break into the Nettleton Church of Jesus Christ is still evident.

Pastor Scott Kitchens shows the path the suspect took, once inside the church, going through the sanctuary, and ending up in the pastor’s office, where several items were stolen.

“I immediately contacted Nettleton PD, and they were on site within ten minutes,” Pastor Kitchens said.

Police had reports of other church and business burglaries.

They also had surveillance video from some locations.

The investigation led them to get warrants for 30-year-old Justin McCaine. We are told items at his home were tied to some of the cases.

McCaine was charged with two felonies, burglary and larceny of a commercial building. He is being held on a $20,000 bond in the Lee County Jail.

“We are a small force, but we operate pretty quickly. Got a good investigator. He was on top of it. Fortunately, we got the information we needed to nip it in the bud pretty quickly,” said Nettleton Police Officer Patrick Wallace.

Both the pastor and police have some advice for churches and businesses, in case they are victims of a burglary.

“I would definitely encourage them to get video cameras and take serial numbers for all musical equipment, anything of any value in the church,” said Pastor Kitchens.

‘It is always good to have a good security system set up. It helps us, and it is a good form of protection as far as liability for churches, as far as insurance-wise, and helps us in case we have to come back and look at footage in issues such as this,” said Officer Wallace.

Police said McCaine could face additional charges as their investigation continues.

Anyone with information on the recent burglaries, or any other crimes is encouraged to call Crimestoppers.

