OKOLONA, Miss. (WCBI) – A suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of an Okolona man earlier this week.

27-year-old D’Marcus Darden has been charged with the murder of 43-year-old Tavares Williams.

Assistant Police Chief Sherry Hardin says the shooting happened Monday afternoon at the Okolona Terrace Apartments.

Chief Hardin said Williams drove onto Fleming Street, where he crashed his vehicle into a tree.

Darden is charged with first-degree murder and is also charged with shooting into a dwelling.

Police have not released a motive for the shooting