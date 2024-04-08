Suspect captured after 5 hour multi-county chase

A law enforcement officer from Winston County began pursuing 21-year-old Bronco Lane Reid of Forest this morning.

CHOCTAW COUNTY, OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, SCOTT COUNTY, WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man has been captured after leading law enforcement agencies on a multi-county chase that lasted about 5 hours.

Winston County Sheriff Mike Perkins tells WCBI News the suspect allegedly stole a vehicle from Scott County.

The chase continued on Highway 25 into Oktibbeha County where sheriff’s deputies there picked up the trail.

Investigators say Reid then ran from the vehicle and was able to hide. He called a friend to come pick him up. That’s when Reid was taken across county lines again to Choctaw County.

The suspect was later seen at a house in Choctaw County and according to investigators, he ran again.

Reid was captured and taken to the Choctaw County Jail. He was booked there and then transferred to Scott County according to Choctaw County Sheriff Brandon Busby.

The driver who picked up Reid is currently in custody in Choctaw County. He will be transferred to Oktibbeha County for additional charges.

