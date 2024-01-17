Suspect charged in deadly Monroe County shooting

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Monroe County released more information about a deadly shooting over the weekend and formally charged a suspect.

45-year-old Lewis Shaun Cantrell, of Hatley, was charged with first-degree murder, vehicle theft, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Sheriff Kevin Crook said deputies were called this past Saturday about a stolen vehicle, trailer, four-wheeler, and a gun.

The victim believed Cantrell had taken the items.

A day later Jimmy Davis was found dead inside his Sizemore Road home. No weapon was found at the home.

However, investigators said they did find evidence related to the stolen gun from the day before.

Cantrell was arrested Sunday evening in Chickasaw County on a DUI third charge. He was in possession of the stolen vehicle at that time.

The investigation was ongoing.

