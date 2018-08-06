Suspect Charged in Princess Theatre Robbery

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – One person is behind bars in connection with last week’s armed robbery at the Princess Theatre in Columbus.

Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton has confirmed that 19 year-old Lawrence Tate Jr. has been arrested and charged with two counts of felony armed robbery.

He was arrested Thursday and denied bond.

He’s currently being held in jail.

Columbus Police continue to look for two other suspects.

CPD released two photos early Monday asking for help in identifying those persons.

If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at 800-530-7151.