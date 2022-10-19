Suspect charged with Capital Murder in death of Greenville detective

GREENVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- The man accused of shooting and killing a Greenville detective last week faces a capital murder charge.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation confirmed Kamarcus Charles is out of the hospital and officially charged in connection to the death of Myiesha Stewart.

Charles was injured during the shootout near Highway 1 and Highway 82 last Tuesday.

Detective Myiesha Stewart leaves behind a 3-year-old son.

GPD officials announced Stewart’s funeral arrangements are set for 11:00 a.m. Friday at the Washington County Convention Center.

A public visitation is being held Thursday from 2 to 5 at the convention center.

