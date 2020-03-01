Suspect in custody in connection with Wellness Center robbery

EUPORA, Miss. (WCBI) – A suspect is in custody in connection to the Eupora Wellness Center Robbery Friday night.

The Eupora Police Department took to their Facebook page to announce that Dontarius Davis was taken into police custody early Sunday morning.

- Advertisement -

Davis is currently on probation with the Mississippi Department of Corrections for burglary of an occupied dwelling in Eupora in 2016.

On Friday just before 8 pm, an African American male wearing a dark hood and a blue rag over his face entered the Wellness Center in Eupora.

Armed with a screwdriver, the suspect demanded money from the clerk.

After taking forty dollars, the suspect then demanded that the clerk take him to the Regions Bank down the street.

Once at the bank, the suspect forced the clerk to withdraw two hundred dollars.

After taking the money, the suspect ran away.

Bond has not yet been set for Davis.

We will have more information as it becomes available.