Suspect in Custody For Strong Armed Robbery in Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County deputies have a person in custody for strong armed robbery at a Lowndes County convenience store.

Deputies released surveillance photos of the accused robber this morning.

- Advertisement -

Investigators are not releasing the suspect’s name or how they linked that person to the crime.

The accused person did not have a weapon but did put the store clerk in a choke hold maneuver.

Investigators say the suspect told the clerk to give him the money, “His baby just died today.”

The hold-up happened about 9pm on Monday at Highway 50 and Tabernacle Road.

Deputies say the clothes the robber wore were found nearby on Mill Road.

The clerk said the robber left store and got into what appeared to be a SUV. It then drove away.