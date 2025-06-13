Suspect identified and wanted for a shooting in Brooksville

BROOKSVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Brooksville Police have identified a suspect in a late May shooting, now they’re asking for the public’s help in finding him.

Police believe Edward Martinez Henley is responsible for a drive-by shooting in the town on Thursday evening, May 29.

Henley has been accused of firing shots at someone at the T&D Barbershop on Highway 45 Alternate in Brooksville.

No one was injured in that shooting.

If you know where Edward Martinez Henley is, or if you have any other information on this case, call the Brooksville Police Department or Golden Triangle Crimestoppers.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.