Suspect in 2021 murder case foregoes trial, pleads guilty

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The suspect in a 2021 murder case decided to forego a trial and pleaded guilty instead.

Portia Manning’s murder trial was expected to start July 22 in Circuit Court in Oktibbeha County.

Manning was charged with capital murder, carjacking, and aggravated assault in the October 2021 death of Ti’Hyree Davis.

Davis was shot and killed at the Highlands Apartment Complex in Starkville.

Portia Manning, instead, chose to plead guilty to second-degree murder.

The victim’s family supported the court accepting that plea.

District Attorney Scott Colom said with the plea and a sentence in place, Davis’ family can shift their attention away from his killer and focus on his life and legacy.

“I think what they got from it is that the District Attorney’s office cared about Ti and cared about them, and did the work that was necessary to get punishment for the person that took his life. They can move on from the legal part of it, but losing a loved one through gun violence is like living with cancer. They’re always going to have that pain, and it can always flare up at any moment. But, at least they know the community cared enough to get justice for their loved one,” said Colom.

Manning was sentenced to 40 years with five suspended for a total of 35 years to serve.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X