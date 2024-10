Suspect in custody after shooting leaves a woman dead in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A woman is dead and a suspect is in custody after a shooting in Tupelo.

Officers were called to Smokey Mountain Drive for gunshots just before 10 a.m., on October 25.

We are told the victim is 42-years-old.

A suspect is in custody. Tupelo police said there is not another suspect being sought.

No names have been released at this time.

We will bring you more updates as they become available from police.

