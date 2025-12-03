Suspect involved in Baldwyn shooting now behind bars in MS

BALDWYN, Miss. (WCBI) – The suspect in a July shooting in Baldwyn is back in Mississippi and behind bars.

Javontae Zyderrick Harris was arrested Thanksgiving weekend in East Portland, Oregon.

Harris is the prime suspect in a shooting at the FXI Furniture plant in Baldwyn on Wednesday, July 2.

Police were called to the plant about a shooting and found a victim with a gunshot wound to the head.

Investigators said at the time that the victim was an employee at the plant and getting ready to report for the night shift when he got into an altercation with someone in the parking lot.

They identified Harris as the suspect and began looking for him.

He has been extradited to Lee County and is charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

He is being held in the Lee County Jail.

