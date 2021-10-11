Suspect on the run and victim in hospital after shooting in West Point

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – A suspect is on the run and a victim is in the hospital after a shooting at a gas station in West Point.

West point police say the incident happened Sunday night around 9:30 at the “Quick and Easy” gas station on Brame Avenue.

When officers got there, they found a man with gunshot wounds. He was taken by helicopter to North Mississippi medical center in Tupelo.

Investigators are now trying to track down the shooter.

“It wasn’t much captured on this incident we do have some great citizens that stay around they want the best for their city they are helping us in this investigation and that’s what it takes. We rely solely upon our community to help us help them make their residential areas safer,” said Detective Ramirez Ivy, West Point Police Department.

If anyone has any information about the shooting, they’re encouraged to call the West Point police department or crime stoppers.