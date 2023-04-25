Suspect reportedly pushes elderly woman down, steals envelope of cash

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – An elderly Columbus woman was shoved to the ground as a thief took off with her money.

Family members of the victim told WCBI the incident happened on April 20 at Trinity Place Retirement Community.

The 93-year-old victim was outside her apartment when she was approached and asked if she needed help putting water in a bird bath.

She said yes and that’s when the accused burglar went inside the apartment and took an envelope of cash while hiding a cell phone from the lady.

The victim tried to stop the thief but was punched in the chest and fell backward.

It is believed the suspect caught a ride away from the area during this crime of opportunity.

A CPD spokesperson said the incident is under investigation.

If you have any information, call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at (662)494-0109.

