Suspect steals truck after owner walks into convenience store

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A morning stop at a convenience store cost an Alabama driver a truck.

Just after 5:30 Friday morning the driver of a GMC pick-up pulled up to a gas pump at State Line Fuel Center on Highway 182 in Lowndes County.

The driver left their truck running as they went inside to make a purchase.

Someone got in the truck and drove away in it.

The suspect is believed to have been another customer in the store at the time. He is seen on security video shortly before the truck was stolen.

The suspect is described as a black man about 5 feet 10 inches tall and maybe 160 pounds. He was wearing a grey Jackson State University sweatshirt.

The truck is a white, 2021 GMC Sierra with Alabama license plate 54AOM97.

If you have seen the truck or the suspect or have any information on this crime, call the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office.

