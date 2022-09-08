Suspect still on the run after chase that began in Pontotoc County

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A suspect is still on the run after a chase that began in Pontotoc County and ended up on the Natchez Trace Parkway.

Staff Sergeant Bryan McGee with the Mississippi Highway Patrol says troopers were called in to assist the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s office as they were pursuing a vehicle.

We are told the vehicle, a truck, was reported as stolen.

The chase continued through Pontotoc County onto the Natchez Trace Parkway where the suspect stopped near the Palmetto Road exit, and fled on foot.

Officers are continuing to search for the suspect, and track down leads. He is described as a black male, wearing a green shirt, a red cap and a black backpack. Anyone with information on the suspect should call 9 1 1.