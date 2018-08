TISHOMINGO COUNTY (WCBI) – A deputies job gets easier in Tishomingo County thanks to the suspect. Deputies stopped 41 year old Steven Lynn Gray Saturday on an outstanding warrant.

- Advertisement -

GRAYDuring the stop deputies noticed a four wheeler in the back of Gray’s truck. A quick check showed the all terrain vehicle was just stolen from a Burnsville home. Gray now faces a Grand Larceny charge in addition to the felony burglary charge he had just bonded out own.