Suspect wanted after a man was shot in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – Aberdeen Police are looking for a suspect who shot a man on Wednesday night, April 9.

Police Chief Quinell Shumpert said the victim told police he was standing in the courtyard of Southview Apartments on Hardy Street when he heard gunshots.

The victim was struck several times in his leg and calf and is expected to make a full recovery.

Chief Shumpert said that the victim claimed he did not see the shooter and could not make an identification.

Anyone with information is asked to call Aberdeen PD.

