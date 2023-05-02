Suspect wanted after state trooper was shot in Bolivar County
BOLIVAR COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A manhunt is underway in the Mississippi Delta after a state trooper was shot Tuesday morning.
Law enforcement is searching for 24-year-old Stanley Self Jr.
The shooting happened on Highway 61, near Mound Bayou, in Bolivar County at about 7:05 a.m.
Self is considered armed and dangerous.
He is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, and weighs about 165 pounds.
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said the trooper was shot in the arm.
We are told a high-speed chase started the incident.
