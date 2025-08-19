Suspect wanted for Aggravated assault in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) -Columbus Police have released the name of a shooting suspect they are looking for.

22-year-old Frederick Washington is wanted for aggravated assault. He’s considered armed and dangerous.

Investigators believe the shooting happened in the 1400 block of 20th Street North.

The call about gunfire came in at about 9:30 pm on Sunday, August 17.

CPD said Steven Williams was shot in the leg.

If you know where Washington is, please call the Columbus police at (662) 244-3500, or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at (662) 494-0109.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.