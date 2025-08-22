Suspect wanted for burglary in Smithville now behind bars

SMITHVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – We have an update to a story we brought you earlier this week.

Tips from the public have helped put a burglary suspect behind bars.

After reports of the break-in on Tuesday, August 19, at a Smithville gas station were publicized, tips came pouring in to Crime Stoppers and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators were able to identify a suspect, and with the help of the Lamar County, Alabama, Sheriff’s Office, they were able to arrest 39-year-old Michael Edington of Detroit, Alabama.

Edington has been charged with Burglary of a Commercial Building.

His bond has been set at $25,000.

