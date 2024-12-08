Suspect wanted for Burglary Of A Vehicle and Credit Card Fraud

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi and the Tupelo Police Department need help locating a person responsible for Burglary Of A Vehicle and Credit Card Fraud.

On November 25, Tupelo PD responded to a call of a vehicle being burglarized and a credit card being used without permission.

The victim says that on November 23, their vehicle was burglarized, and several items were stolen, including a credit card that was used at a business on West Main St.

Video surveillance shows the suspect to be a Black male wearing a camouflage head/neck cover, a brown coat, a gray T-shirt, and blue pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi or submit a tip using the P3 Tip App.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $2,000 cash for a tip that leads to an arrest.

Crime Stoppers does not want your name just your information.

