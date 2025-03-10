Suspect wanted for child sex crime in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to find a suspect wanted for a child sex crime.

A warrant has been issued for 22-year-old Jaylon Bluett.

Bluett is wanted on a charge of Sexual Battery.

The charges stem from an incident that happened in 2021.

The alleged victim was under the age of 14.

If you have any information on Jaylon Bluett’s whereabouts, please call the Clay County Sheriff’s Office at (662)494-2896, Golden Triangle Crimestoppers at (800)- 530-7151, or dial 911.

