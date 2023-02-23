Suspect wanted for deadly Yokohama factory shooting turns himself in

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting at Yokohama Tire turned himself in to law enforcement.

Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott said an argument between 41-year-old Willie Swain and 28-year-old Javarest Gray of Starkville led to the gunfire.

After more than a day on the run, Swain turned himself in Thursday.

The sheriff’s department website said Swain is being charged with murder.

Investigators said the shooting happened in a parking lot outside of the plant on Wednesday morning.

Gray later died at a West Point hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter