Suspect wanted for false pretense in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi and the Tupelo Police Department need help locating the individuals responsible for a False Pretense case that is being investigated by the Tupelo Police Department.

According to the organization, two unknown male individuals entered Walmart, located at 2270 West Main Street in Tupelo.

While inside the store, the individuals proceeded to the jewelry section, where they allegedly concealed multiple jewelry items.

The suspects then left the store without paying.

The total value of the stolen items exceeds $5,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi (800)773-TIPS (8477) or download the P3 Tip App to leave a tip.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $2,000 cash for a tip that leads to an arrest.

