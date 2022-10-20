Suspect wanted for shooting at Weir apartments turns himself in

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The man wanted in connection with a Weir shooting turns himself in.

Tyler McDowell was taken into custody this morning. He’s being charged with aggravated assault.

Choctaw County Sheriff Brandon Busby says McDowell had been in Chicago but returned home to turn himself in.

The shooting happened this past Sunday night at Weir Apartments.

Investigators tell WCBI there was an argument in the apartment complex parking lot before the gunfire started.

McDowell was on probation when the alleged crime happened.

So, he remains in jail with an MDOC hold and a $15,000 bond.

