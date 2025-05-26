Suspect wanted for stealing a MS Lottery ticket in West Point

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – West Point Police are looking for a suspect who is pressing his luck.

Earlier this morning, on May 26, police were called about a theft at Murphy Oil on Highway 45 Alternate.

Video surveillance caught the suspect reaching over the counter while the clerk was distracted, and stealing several Mississippi Lottery scratch-offs.

They believe the suspect left in a heavily damaged Chevy Malibu.

If you recognize this suspect or have information on this case, call the West Point Police Department.

