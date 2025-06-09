Suspect wanted for vandalizing laundry mat and car wash in Fulton

FULTON, Miss. (WCBI) The Fulton Police Department needs your help in finding someone who vandalized Phil’s Laundromat and Carwash.

Phil’s Laundromat and Carwash said someone vandalized their Security cameras, and a door.

If you have any information about who this person might be, you are asked to contact the Fulton Police Department, Crimestoppers, or use the P3 tips app.

If your information leads to an arrest, you could qualify for a cash reward.

