Suspect wanted from a shooting in Crawford now in custody

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A shooting suspect from Crawford is now in custody.

Omarion Shelton turned himself in to the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office on Monday afternoon.

He is now facing charges of Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Stolen Firearm.

On Monday morning, November 3, deputies were dispatched to Flowers Street in reference to a shooting.

Witnesses told deputies that Shelton and a 21-year-old victim were struggling over a firearm.

The victim was then shot during the altercation, and Shelton has been accused of dragging the victim down the road in a black Kia before firing multiple shots.

The victim had gunshot wounds to the arm and head and was airlifted to a regional trauma center, where he remains in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing, and more charges could follow.

