Suspect wanted in connection with false pretense case in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi and the Tupelo Police Department need your help with locating an individual responsible for an alleged False Pretense case, which is being investigated by the Tupelo Police Department.

On January 25, the suspect allegedly entered a business in Tupelo and stole a cell phone that had credit card information linked to it.

It was later discovered that the individual used the linked credit cards to make several unauthorized purchases.

If anyone has any information, please call Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at 800-773-TIPS, or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $2,000 cash for a tip that leads to an arrest.

