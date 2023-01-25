Suspect wanted in Lee County for breaking into vehicle near Verona

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for someone who broke into a vehicle, and if you can help them, it might be worth cash.

Last Friday night around 11, someone broke into a vehicle that was left overnight at the Dollar General on Palmetto Road near Verona.

The suspect took personal property from that vehicle.

Investigators have surveillance footage of a person of interest in the case, but they need your help to identify them.

If you recognize this person or have any information about this case, call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (662) 432-2622 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-8744.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest, and you can report anonymously.

