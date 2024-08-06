Suspect wanted in shooting that injured one person in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo police are looking for the person they say shot another man earlier on Tuesday.

It happened just before noon at a house in the 3000 block of Beasley Drive.

Witnesses say the shooter entered the house and an argument began. That’s when the victim was shot twice. The suspect ran from the house and drove away from the Haven Acres community. Police believe he was driving a white vehicle.

Police won’t say what the two were arguing about, but they did say the men knew each other.

The victim is at North Mississippi Medical Center with serious injuries.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact investigators with the Tupelo police at (662)841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at 1(800)773-TIPS.

We will update this story when TPD releases more information.

