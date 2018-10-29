Suspect wanted in Tupelo store break-in

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A burglar with a nicotine addiction is wanted by Tupelo Police Department.
Here’s what you need to know about this early morning break-in:
- Advertisement -
Right before 3 am this morning, police officers responded to Papa V’s on Cliff Gookin Boulevard.
The person shown in these surveillance pictures was able to break a door to get inside the restaurant.
Investigators say cigarettes and other items were stolen.
If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-773-tips.